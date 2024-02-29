Watch Now
Trial date set for former New Plymouth mayor who allegedly shot his son

Ricky York pled not guilty to three charges during his district court arraignment on Thursday.
Ricky York sits in the Payette County Courthouse for his district court arraignment
Ricky York sits in the Payette County Courthouse for his district court arraignment
Posted at 3:07 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 17:07:31-05

PAYETTE, Idaho — Former New Plymouth Mayor, Ricky York, was back in the Payette County Courthouse on Thursday pleading his innocence as his case was moved to district court.

The state alleges he is guilty of shooting his son in the arm back in November.

The incident happened just days before he was up for re-election for an additional mayoral term.

York is being charged with a felony of aggravated battery, and two misdemeanors of possession deadly weapon with intent to assault and use of a deadly weapon.

He pled not guilty to all three of those charges on Thursday.

York is facing a maximum of 16 years in prison as well as tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

York's next court appearance will be his pre-trial conference which is scheduled for May 16.

His jury trial, which will last three days, will then begin on June 24 and end on the 26.

