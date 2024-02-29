Trial date set for former New Plymouth mayor who allegedly shot his son

PAYETTE, Idaho — Former New Plymouth Mayor, Ricky York, was back in the Payette County Courthouse on Thursday pleading his innocence as his case was moved to district court.

The state alleges he is guilty of shooting his son in the arm back in November.

The incident happened just days before he was up for re-election for an additional mayoral term.

York is being charged with a felony of aggravated battery, and two misdemeanors of possession deadly weapon with intent to assault and use of a deadly weapon.

He pled not guilty to all three of those charges on Thursday.

York is facing a maximum of 16 years in prison as well as tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

York's next court appearance will be his pre-trial conference which is scheduled for May 16.

His jury trial, which will last three days, will then begin on June 24 and end on the 26.

