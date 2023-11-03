New Plymouth mayor arraigned after allegedly shooting his son, faces a felony and two misdemeanors.

New Plymouth Mayor Rick York was arraigned Friday afternoon after being accused of shooting his son Thursday night. The shooting stemmed from an argument between York and his adult son.

York was charged with aggravated battery, which is a felony. He was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, as well as the use of a deadly weapon, both are misdemeanors.

York is in the midst of a Mayoral reelection campaign in New Plymouth. His opponent says that the New Plymouth community is glad to see that everyone is safe and that the city will support the York family through this process. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.



Below is the transcript from the broadcast story:

New Plymouth mayor Rick York is in jail after being accused of shooting his son Thursday night.

York has been charged with felony battery and two misdemeanors, after shooting his son last night.

All this, while he's in the midst of his own reelection campaign.

Prosecutors say the shooting stems from an argument between York and his son that happened Thursday night.

York was the one who called authorities and told them about the shooting. He joined court today, via Zoom, where he was read his charges.

York made multiple mentions of self-defense but in the state’s bond recommendation, they argued York left the dispute to grab the weapon before shooting.

I spoke to a member of the York family shortly after the arraignment and they told me they didn’t want to comment at this time.

Election day is Tuesday, so I reached out to York’s opponent, Lisa Binggeli, she said the New Plymouth community is grateful everyone is safe and they offer support to the York family…

York's next court date is November 13th at 9:30 a.m., at the Payette County Courthouse.

