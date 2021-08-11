Watch
Proof of vaccination, negative test required for entry at Treefort 9

Treefort Music Festival
Treefort
Posted at 10:19 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:20:21-04

BOISE, Idaho — Organizers of Treefort Music Fest announced an update for the upcoming festival set for September 22-26. Anyone attending Treefort 9 will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination before entering any official venues and programming tracks, according to a news release.

Organizers say this is required for all artists, attendees, staff, vendors, volunteers and anyone 12 and older. Treefort also asks that attendees have a mask available as some events or areas may be mask-only at certain times.

Anyone attending Treefort Music Fest will need to visit the TMF Pre-Check Party Zone to be screened before picking up passes and checking in. After proof of testing and/or vaccination, people will get a "pre-screened" wristband that, like your pass, will stay one for the remainder of the festival. Attendees will then go to the box office to pick up their passes.

The TMF Pre-Check Part Zone will open for screening from September 20, 2021 through September 26, 2021. Location and hours will be announced soon.

Rapid testing and PCR testing will be available and free vaccines are available now and during the festival at The Egyptian Theatre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Vaccines may also be available on-site at the festival, according to a news release.

For more information on health and safety protocols at Treefort, click here. Updates with specific details and new information about health and safety will be posted on the Treefort website and on social media.

