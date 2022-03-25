Treefort offering COVID-19 vaccines through 'Rock the Shot' event

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort 10 organizers will not require the COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative test to attend, but people looking to get the vaccine will be to do so through the event's Rock the Shot program.

Treefort attendees can get the vaccine for free through a partnership with Idaho's largest private ambulance company Injury Care Emergency Medical Services (ICEMS).

"We bring medicine to people to can't get to the hospital, right, and so it was kinda a natural fit for us to try to bring vaccines out to people who can't get in," said Dr. Richard Radnovich, director of vaccine and screening for ICEMS. "It's really important, I'm really glad to be here. I'm glad to be partnering with TreeFort and I think we have a lot of good that we can do for folks."

📣 Health & Safety Update: In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Treefort 2022. We still encourage all attendees to get vaccinated + adhere to our Treefort Health Pledge.

For additional incentives to get vaccinated on site, Treefort 10 will offer free drink vouchers and a $25 voucher for event merchandise or tickets at the box office, as well as free Rock the Shot merchandise.

The clinic will operate at 12th Street and Main Street during the following time slots: