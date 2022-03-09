Treefort 10 to drop vaccination, negative COVID-19 requirement

Treefort Music Fest will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Treefort 10.

Festival organizers announced Wednesday they will no longer require vaccination or a proof of test to enter the event. Masks will be optional in some areas, but some spaces may still require a face covering to protect the artists, according to a news release from Treefort Music Fest. Any area that requires a face covering will be marked on-site.

"Treefort Music Fest would like to thank its community for supporting the festival and doing their part while we collectively navigated gathering safely over the last two years," according to a statement from organizers. "Treefort is excited to confidently welcome everyone to attend the upcoming festival and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Treefort Music Fest."

📣 Health & Safety Update: In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Treefort 2022. We still encourage all attendees to get vaccinated + adhere to our Treefort Health Pledge.

Organizers implemented the entry requirement of negative test result or proof of vaccination for Treefort 9 in September 2021.

Free vaccination and on-site testing is still available for anyone interested.