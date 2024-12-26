Coach Danielson talks NIL and the future of BSU football

BOISE, Idaho — As Boise State prepares to face Penn State on New Year's Eve, BSU head coach Spencer Danielson spoke to the media about the latest twist in the classic matchup of David vs. Goliath.

This time, the age-old struggle of the underdog against the powerhouse includes a significant new factor: name, image, and likeness.

“We might not have what everyone else has, but we definitely have enough and we’re going to continue to push forward," said BSU head Coach Spencer Danielson.

David vs. Goliath: Boise has played this role many times before. However, in today's college football landscape, the effectiveness of David's slingshot now depends on his financial resources.

Regardless of opinions, the collectives and NIL have transformed the game, allowing the giants of college football to effectively price out the smaller programs.

This is something that does not go unnoticed by Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson.

“If you look at the games and the teams we have to beat at Boise State, we’ve got to push the needle on our staff salaries, we’ve got to push the needle on the collective and the NIL space for our players. They deserve it," said Danielson.

Danielson says he is very supportive of his players and staff, currently working with Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey to secure competitive pay for his staff.

“For us to be able to push forward to where college football is; for our staff, for our players, we need to grow our staff salaries. We need to, and I know Jeramiah Dickey is aligned with that," said Danielson.

With the Bronco's long history of success, Danielson says his program would not be where it is today without the support of the university administration, the community, and all of Bronco Nation.

But for Danielson, it's all about pushing forward.

“We have the resources in this community. The Treasure Valley has it, the support of Boise State football and athletics is here. But we do got to continue to push forward," said Danielson. “I'm not saying we got to get to where these other schools might be, but we got to get closer.”

And as the Bronco's eye yet another shot to take down a Goliath of college football like Penn State on New Year's Eve.

Danielson is calling on Bronco Nation, the administration, and the state of Idaho to help him continue building his program, especially with a move into the new future PAC-12 on the horizon.

“With success comes continuing to try and push the needle. I'm not the guy looking at what everybody else has from either money or facilities or whatever. But it is something for me to use this to make sure that we do sound the horn, and we do continue to need more," said Danielson.

Idaho New Six will continue to bring you all of the Bosie state football coverage leading up to the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. We'll have a crew in Phoenix, bringing you all of the latest from the Broncos' historic run at a national championship.

