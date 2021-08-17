Treasure Valley schools start the 2021-2022 school year

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Treasure Valley public schools start the school year within the next two weeks and there are a few things parents should keep in mind.

Boise School District, which is requiring masks, had its first day Monday.

"We're hearing reports from our schools that students and staff, they are adhering to the mitigation protocols because they know from experience that that works," said Dan Hollar, the public affairs administrator for Boise School District.

Boise School District

Nampa School district's first day of the 2021-2022 school year is next on the calendar and they're recommending, but not requiring, masks.

"The more that we do those things, the better chance we have of being able to stay open and face to face," said Kathleen Tuck, the director of communications.

Idaho Schools that are part of the free and reduced lunch program can offer free breakfast and lunch to all students. Tuck said this applies to any child ages 1-18.

"If you're not a student in a Nampa School District School, you can come to the office and ask for lunch and they'll bring one out to you free," Tuck said.

Another thing for parents to keep in mind is the bus driver shortage. Tuck said in Nampa, this may affect bus route pick-up and drop-off times.

"Please watch your remind account and look for messages from this district telling you what's going on with those bus routes," Tuck said.

You can check your child's bus route for the Nampa School District by clicking here.