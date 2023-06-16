Treasure Valley Roller Derby ready for 2023 season

BOISE, Idaho — Treasure Valley Roller Derby (TRVD) is lacing up their skates as they take on the Beet City bombers in their first match of the season.

On June 17, the highly anticipated start of the 2023 Women's Flat Track Derby Association season will kick off at Idaho Central Arena. Some of Idaho's best skaters are ready for the teams first full season since the pandemic and hope to see the community come enjoy this fast action sport.

Katie Macdonald, also known as 'Sinister Kate', is a veteran skating for the last 13 years in derby and says there isn't a moment without action in roller derby.

“You’re going to see fast jammers. Those are the girls that have the stars on their helmets, those are the girls that score all of our points. You’re going to see heavy hitters. You’ll see skaters that play all positions. I’m one of those skaters that can be a pivot, a jammer, and a blocker,” said Macdonald.

The team is also ready to expand and teach anyone about the sport of Roller Derby. Whether you have a grasp of skating or have never put on a set of wheels, TRVD wants anyone interested to give the sport a try.

Skaters like 'Killswitch Enskate', more known as Sarah Boyd, joined the team after high school and loves the community and fun that being in a Roller Derby brings.

“It’s a lot of working with each other and all those pieces together make this sport very entertaining. It's never boring. There are all different kinds of strategies and little things you can work on together,” said Boyd.

The team is also partnering with El-Ada Community Action Partnership for a canned food drive at their first game. Every game has a charity sponsored as a part of the event.

See the TVRD website for more information on players and schedules.