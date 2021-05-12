Treasure Valley health systems opening Pfizer vaccine access to children 12-15 years old

Several Treasure Valley health care systems announced they are expanding eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Both Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's say the Pfizer vaccine will be available to children ages 12-15 after the FDA and CDC granted Emergency Use Authorization for the age group.

“We know that the vaccine has been proven to decrease your risk of getting the infection, and if you do get the infection, can decrease your risk of hospitalization and death. It’s a huge benefit and is now available to children age 12-plus. That’s amazing,” said Dr. Vaun Archibald, DO, a Saint Alphonsus Medical Group pediatrician in a statement. “I think we should take advantage of this opportunity. No one is going to have their arm twisted and forced to get a vaccine. It is optional. However, I do encourage parents to think long and hard about it, and to use those evidence-based approaches that have shown that this vaccine is effective and safe and can benefit everyone.”

St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus both require patients under 18 years old to have parent permission to receive the vaccine and cannot consent on their own.

The FDA reports around 1.5 million children between 11 and 17 years old have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020, according to St. Luke's. The approval for use in children came from clinical trial data that shows the vaccine was 100% effective when trialed on more than 2,000 participants 12 to 15 years old.

Starting Thursday, St. Luke’s will begin administering the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents 12 and up. Parents can start scheduling appointments for teens and preteens on Thursday morning, or just walk-in with their child at one of St. Luke’s dedicated Pfizer clinics. pic.twitter.com/ATKB9ugd43 — St. Luke's Health System (@StLukesHealth) May 12, 2021

St. Luke's says data also shows side effects of the doses were "well-tolerated" but fevers were slightly more common in younger children than teens and adults.