CDC advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up

A group of immunization experts have given their recommendation for kids as young as 12 to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted Wednesday to recommend to the CDC to allow those 12 and older to receive Pfizer's two-shot vaccine.

On Monday, the Food and Drug administration approved Pfizer's request to expand the vaccine's emergency use authorization to include 12- to 15-year-olds. The company's original authorization given in December was for people 16 and older.

Now that the ACIP has recommended the vaccine's use in kids as young as 12, the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, is expected to sign off on the recommendation quickly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention often goes along with the ACIP's recommendations.

The approval has been expected and some vaccination providers had started giving doses, while others were starting waiting lists ahead of the federal approval. Those vaccine doses are going to pediatrician offices and even to schools.

Moderna is also running trials of their COVID-19 vaccine on younger patients.