Treasure Valley grandpa donates hair to Locks of Love

MERIDIAN - Not many men can say they've donated their long hair to a good cause, not once - but twice, but 55-year-old Treasure Valley grandfather George Schnarre can!

Schnarre has been growing his hair out since he moved to the Treasure Valley five years ago, and walked into Salon G in Meridian Tuesday determined to make a difference for a child in need.

"Knowing that it's going to go to help some kid that might not have hair, that means a lot," Schnarre said.

Serving in the Navy, Schnarre had strictly short hair for most of his adult life, but this is his second time making the meaningful donation. He's previously donated several inches to the Angel Hair Foundation in Oregon.

"I hope whatever child gets this hair gets the same good blessings I've gotten out of it," Schnarre said.

The transformation is a surprise for Schnarre's four grandkids, who have never seen their "Papa George" without long hair. "So they're probably going to go, 'Papa George? Where's Papa George!" Schnarre laughed.

The whole experience was an honor for both the one in the salon seat and the one holding the scissors.

"I feel so blessed, I mean, all I did was show up and live okay and now some kid is going to get that," Schnarre said.

"Not everyone can donate from the wallet, but they can always donate from the heart," Salon G owner and stylist Ginny Patterson said, "and the head!"