Treasure Valley drivers face nightly I-84 detours through March 31

IDAHO — Treasure Valley drivers should expect nightly traffic delays for the week of March 24-27 and 30-31 as crews continue construction of SH-16.

Westbound I-84 will be closed each night between the Ten Mile (Exit 42) and Garrity (Exit 38) interchanges. Construction will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take the detour route as mapped out by ITD.

Idaho Transportation Department

Once completed, this project will run from north to south between SH-44 and I-84. The corridor is expected to open in 2027.