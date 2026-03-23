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Treasure Valley drivers face nightly I-84 detours through March 31

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Idaho Transportation Department
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Posted

IDAHO — Treasure Valley drivers should expect nightly traffic delays for the week of March 24-27 and 30-31 as crews continue construction of SH-16.

Westbound I-84 will be closed each night between the Ten Mile (Exit 42) and Garrity (Exit 38) interchanges. Construction will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take the detour route as mapped out by ITD.

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Once completed, this project will run from north to south between SH-44 and I-84. The corridor is expected to open in 2027.

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