Treasure Valley churches collect truckloads of donations for refugees in Ukraine

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Volunteers spent their Thursday filling yet another truckload of donations heading to help refugees in Ukraine.

Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine is organized by multiple churches in the Treasure Valley, collecting non-perishable foods, clothing, baby items, first aid materials, and survival gear for people who have fled Ukraine in recent weeks.

"Oh it's so fulfilling, I can't even explain it to you," volunteer coordinator Nataliya Barbian said. "It's been one of the most beautiful things to take a part of, to be able to help Ukraine. Being so far away and feeling helpless, being able to bring the community together and our Slavic people together to help Ukraine, it's just been amazing."

Thursday's truckload of donations will head out on Monday. Two trucks have already been sent out.

The group plans to host another in-person donation drive April 21-23.

Donations are also being accepted online. To view their Amazon wishlist or to learn more about upcoming drives, you can view their website here.