Traveling for the holidays? Here's what you need to know

The holiday travel season is in full swing!

Whether you're traveling by air or by car, the Better Business Bureau says it's a good idea to check the COVID-19 restrictions of your destination ahead of time.

It's also a good idea to make sure everyone traveling with you has a valid ID. As Idaho News 6 has reported, the federal deadline for REAL ID is May 3, 2023.

The BBB posted these tips on their website for safe holiday travel:

Read all cancellation polices carefully. Not all situations, including a pandemic, require a full refund of the ticket value and fees. Each online travel agency, airline and broker is different.

Not all situations, including a pandemic, require a full refund of the ticket value and fees. Each online travel agency, airline and broker is different. Book tickets only after reviewing travel restrictions. Save time and stress by reading the updated status of restrictions on the Centers for Disease Control website.

Save time and stress by reading the updated status of restrictions on the Centers for Disease Control website. Consider trip insurance . Have a complete understanding of what the policy does and does not cover.

. Have a complete understanding of what the policy does and does not cover. Be an informed traveler. Refer to the Department of Transportation website for details on consumer issues, filing complaints and other aviation information.



Travel itself isn't the only thing to consider. You'll also have to keep in mind accommodations while you're on vacation (things like rental cars and a place to stay).

The BBB is expecting more people to book short-term rentals this holiday season, but they warn scammers will sometimes rent out properties that aren't actually available.

"The best thing to do is a reverse google image search to make sure that's a legit place you can rent," explained Rebecca Barr, a spokewoman for the Better Business Bureau. "Make sure to read the description and reviews to make sure everything they say is legitimate."

For more tips and information on ways to keep yourself safe, click here.