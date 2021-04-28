Idaho DMV urges residents to get Star Card before 2023 deadline

IDAHO — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the federal deadline for REAL ID is extended to May 3, 2023, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Idaho DMV continues to urge residents to get their Star Card before 2023. Right now, more than 490,000 of 1.25 million licensed drivers in Idaho have a Star Card. The Idaho Transportation Department says that number has increased from 70,000 in 2019.

“We are happy to see the number of Idahoans who have chosen to get a Star Card steadily increase, even during the pandemic, and we want to maintain that momentum,” said Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “Despite the deadline extension to 2023, please plan ahead and get your Star Card early.”

The Star Card has been available in the Gem State since 2018. Getting a Star Card requires an in-person visit to a county driver's license office and additional documents. The Idaho DMV has an Add the Star tool on its website to help people know what documents they need to bring with them.

The Star Card, U.S. passport, military ID or other REAL ID-compliant identification will be required to board a commercial flight or enter a federal facility in May 2023. DHS cited the COVID-19 crisis as the reason for the extension, saying the pandemic has impacted states' ability to issue REAL ID cards because driver's licensing agencies are still operating at limited capacity.

As a result, DHS says only 43% of all state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards are currently REAL ID compliant.