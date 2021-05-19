Travel experts: rental car demand, fuel costs could put breaks on summer travel plans

BOISE, Idaho — As more COVID vaccines are administered and positivity rates decrease, many are making up for lost time and taking those vacations that got put off.

Memorial Day is expected to be the busiest weekend for travel since the pandemic began. The Boise Airport reported their travel numbers are recovering from last year. In their most recent report (March 2021) nearly 67,000 more passengers made it through the airport than in March of last year.

But as traveling increases, so do rental car demands and gas prices.

Jonathan Weinberg, founder, and CEO of AutoSlash.com, told Idaho News 6 normally this time of year a mid-size rental car averages $35 to $40 per day. Now, rates are anywhere from $100 to $500 per day.

Rental car prices are high due to a nationwide car shortage. Last month Idaho News 6 learned what's causing the shortage.

But rental car prices aren't the only thing rising, gas prices are too. GasBuddy.com predicts the national average price of gasoline will be $2.98 per gallon on Memorial Day.

"A slight drop from current prices but a $1.02 increase over the holiday weekend last year. This will also be the highest they have been on Memorial Day since 2014 when it reached $3.66," according to GasBuddy.com

Weinberg said when planning travel this summer make sure you're booking a rental car six to eight weeks in advance.