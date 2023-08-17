Traffic Safety is the focus of city news conference

BOISE, Idaho — In reference to several recent fatal accidents in the city, and the overall increase in serious crashes, community leaders banded together to pledge to explore ways to cut down on traffic dangers.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, joined by Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar, Ada County Highway District President Alexis Pickering, and Boise City Council President Jimmy Hallyburton, held a news conference today addressing traffic safety.

"Losing one person is one person too many, and it calls upon us, again, to think about ... and to double-down ... in urgency, the steps that we're going to take," said McLean.

Zero deaths is the goal.

The group committed to spending more money to make miles of pathways in the city, fix sidewalk gaps, and make the city more safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

Winegar stressed the importance of individual behavior, regardless of being a driver, walker, or cyclist, and to be mindful of others on the road. He also reminded drivers that as school is back in session, school zone 20 means 20mph.

Winegar also commented that the fatality accident claiming the life of teen skateboarder Jadin Zurawski in the north end is still under investigation, though charges may be coming.

Pickering also spoke to the crowd, acknowledging that this has been one of the deadliest years in county history, pledging to do more to help make it stop.