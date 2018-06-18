EAGLE - UPDATE (6:10 P.M.) - Idaho State Police is working with the Ada County Coroners office to make notifications on multiple fatalities from the crash. More information will be released as it becomes available.

--------

UPDATE (12:53 p.m.) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are no longer blocked. The Cloverdale overpass remains closed.

-------

Original Story:

Many Treasure Valley Father's Day celebrations are likely falling behind schedule as a result of lane closures on eastbound I-84 near the Eagle Road exit.

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, all eastbound lanes remained closed as a result of a multi-vehicle crash overnight near the Cloverdale overpass. Drivers heading east are being routed onto the Eagle Road exit. Traffic is backed up.

"Idaho State Police is still on scene of the crash, and the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are still completely blocked," a press release stated late Sunday morning. "Motorists should use the detour in place at Eagle Road or find alternate routes of travel. Traffic congestion is especially heavy between the Meridian and Eagle exits."

Police say the original crash happened around 11:30 Saturday night when a commercial vehicle struck an SUV and another commercial vehicle slowing for construction. Four other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were transported by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus in Boise.

All westbound lanes are open.