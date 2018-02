BOISE - UPDATE: Limited traffic is being allowed on the connector at certain onramps.

After several hours of active snow Saturday and cold nighttime temperatures, icy conditions are prompting the closure of I-184 to all traffic stretching from the Flying Wye to downtown Boise.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Officers have closed the I-184 Connector from downtown to the flyover due to extremely slick conditions & multiple crashes — Boise PD (@BoisePD) February 25, 2018

Boise Police officers are urging drivers to take extra caution after multiple accidents have been reported.

No word yet on when the highway will reopen.

You can check real-time traffic cameras here.