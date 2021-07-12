Tracking the latest on Idaho's wildfires

IDAHO — Idaho News 6 is tracking wildfires all across Idaho. Here is the very latest on the status of the bigger fires in the state:

COUGAR ROCK COMPLEX FIRE - Clearwater County | 2,187 acres, 5% contained

(Updated: July 12, 11:30 a.m.)

The Cougar Rock Complex Fire is made up of approximately 12 wildfires that were all started by lightning. The fires are in steep terrain and are located 30 miles north of Orofino.

The fires were combined on July 9 at 10 p.m. and have burned over 2,000 acres and are 5% contained. The estimated containment date is September 15.

There are temporary road closures in Clearwater County and additional road closures into the area on the Shoshone County side of the fires. The closures are for public and firefighter safety.

DIXIE-JUMBO FIRES - Idaho County | 15,323 acres

(Updated: July 12, 11 a.m.)

The Dixie-Jumbo fires have grown to over 15,000 acres and are located just north of Dixie, Idaho. The fire was started by lightning and the estimated containment date is October 30.

The fires are burning in mixed conifer stands with 40 to 60% standing dead in some stands. Old fire scars with heavy down fuels are slowing the fire.

Weather conditions are favorable for increased fire behavior and poor relative humidity recovery within thermal belts will keep them active overnight. Resources are in short supply with increased demand around the area.

The Northern Rockies area remains at planning level five, the highest level indicating significant fire activity and a shortage of resources. There were 15 new fires reported and 25 uncontained large fires on Sunday.

LELAND COMPLEX FIRE - Latah County | 1,000 acres

(Updated: July 12, 11:30 a.m.)

The Leland Complex is made up of two wildfires that were both started by lightning on July 7. The fires are burning on the Idaho Department of Lands Ponderosa Forest Protective District.

The Pine Creek Fire is burning in grass and timber and some structures are threatened. The fire is burning in the Pine Creek drainage of Leland advancing south toward the Clearwater River and east toward the Bedrock area.

The Sand Mountain Fire is burning in heavy timber with a large dead and down component on Forest Service land inLatah County. No structures are threatened but forest area, campground and trail closures are in effect.

MUD LICK FIRE - Lemhi County | 4,046 acres

(Updated: July 12, 11 a.m.)

The Mud Lick fire is burning about two miles northwest of Blackbird Mine and 24 miles west of Salmon in Lemhi County. The fire was caused by lightning and is burning in grass, brush, dead/down timber and trees. The incident overview on InciWeb says the fire has burned into the 2000 Clear Creek fire scar.

There is active fire behavior with uphill runs, wind-driven runs and the fire is flanking. The fire is spotted up to a half-mile ahead of the main fire.

Fire officials say continued is projected on all sides of the fire with potential for large fire growth east towards Panther Creek drainage with the predicted high winds of 20+ mph.

There are currently no closures in the area. The estimated containment date is August 31.

SNAKE RIVER COMPLEX FIRE - Nez Perce County | 77,964 acres

(Updated: July 12, 11 a.m.)

The Snake River Complex fire is made of three wildfires: the Shovel Creek, Captain John Creek and Hoover Ridge fires, all started by lightning. The fires are burning in steep terrain and are about 20 miles south of Lewiston just past the Waha area in the Craig Mountains.

The Shovel Creek Fire is burning in grass and timber with some structures threatened. The fire is near Corral Creek near the Nez Perce and Lewis County border.

The Captain John Creek Fire is three to four miles outside Waha, Deer Creek, Zaza and Redbird in Nez Perce County. The fire is burning in grass and timber and is expected to burn into the Shovel Creek fire. Structures are threatened.

The Hoover Ridge fire is on the north side of the Salmon River and the fire is burning in grass and timber on steep terrain in Lewis County.

The three fires were combined into the Snake River Complex on July 10. Together, they have burned over 77,000 acres and resistance to control is very high due to dry vegetation, long burning windows, steep slopes and poor access.

The fire is spreading by backing, flanking and short uphill/up canyon runs in the grass. In the timber, slower growth is happening but spotting is leading to fire growth.

There are evacuations and closures for homes along the Snake River and for residents on Zaza Road north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha Road.