Several trails closed due to wildfires in Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness

Several trails will be closed in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness due to wildfires in the area.

Three fires — the Rush Creek, Vinegar and Club fires — are all burning in the area as hot, dry weather is expected in the coming days. Storms this week brought rain that slowed fire growth but conditions are dry with high fire danger.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the following trail closures will go into effect for the safety of the public and firefighters: