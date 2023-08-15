Tournament Update: Co County 13U half-way through the Babe Ruth World Series

The Co County 13U team is halfway through the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia.

The team struggled in their opening games. On Saturday, they lost 8-1 against the National Division second-seed Tallahassee-Leon. Although they also lost their second game, they gained ground only being defeated by a narrow margin with a 3-2 finish against top-seed Altoona on Monday.

Things turned around for the team in Tuesday's win against Arlington, beating them 5-2 as they head into the final placement game before elimination brackets begin.

As it stands today, the team holds the National Division third-place slot. Maintaining that position would put them in the brackets playing the American Division second-place team in the first round on Thursday.

But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. The final placement game is tomorrow when Co County takes on North Providence, game starts at 11:00 am MT.

Keep it up, boys - you're doin' Great!!!

