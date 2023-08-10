13U Co-County team gets police escort sending them off to the Babe Ruth World Series

The 13U Co-County baseball team got an all-out police escort sending them off to the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth World Series.

The team earned their spot, telling Idaho News 6 that many have been playing together and hoping for this moment since they were eight years old.

"We're all super excited to do this, to go and try to win it all," said player Dylan Hughes.

Putting in practices of three to four hours in preparation, the team headed out for their flight to Virginia, escorted by police cars flashing their lights and running their sirens on the trip to BOI. Members from both the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department joined the motorcade.

Players, parents, and coaches got to walk through a cheering procession of fans in anticipation of their big game. Joining in the festivities was Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagner, who expressed how proud he and the whole community is of the team's accomplishment.

"It feels great, right?" said player Robie Valadez.

Opening ceremonies for the tournament are on Friday, and games are scheduled to begin next week.

Check online at BabeRuthWorldSeries.org for game times and live streaming information.