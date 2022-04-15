TopGolf in Meridian is another large step closer to opening later this year

It maybe the most anticipated development in Treasure Valley history. One word that sounds like two — TopGolf.

Tommy Ahlquist has been in the building business for a long time, and probably never had so many people ask him, "When's it going to be done?"

"This spot was interesting. It was owned by the Boise Elks and I tried to develop it for fifteen years, and I had it under contract twice but could never pull it off," Ahlquist said.

But with the help from friends at Idaho Credit Union they partnered to come up with a plan for the property where the corn maze on Eagle road once stood, and then something happened.

"We were almost ready to sign and then COVID hits," he said.

The pandemic slowed things down awhile, giving folks at TopGolf to come and visit Boise and decide it would work here. The word got out and people were ecstatic.

"They're going to flip out when they see this place," Ahlquist said. "You don't need to be a golfer you can go with friends and family you don't need you don't need to know how to golf. Great food, family, friendly and it's just a hit."

For those not familiar with TopGolf, think of a bowling alley outside — you have your own bay like lane and instead of knocking pins over you try and hit golf balls into different circles to score points.

"There's two tiers" he said. "The bays that will be open and you'll be looking at the Boise Foothills looking at Bogus when you hit and then the nets will be on the side of that."

Big tall nets, and here's the best part you can play all year which brings us to that important question that everyone wants to know, when will it open? Ahlquist said if everything goes as planned you'll be teeing em up by the end of this year.