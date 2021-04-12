State of 208: Will Topgolf tee off in Meridian?

What in the world is going on with those two huge open fields near I-84 and Eagle road?

Is a Topgolf entertainment Center really coming to town, and what happened to that new Winco across the road?

We asked Don Day from Boisedev why everybody keeps talking about the two, but nothing seems to be official. "That's a question I get a lot. I remember when Amazon was built and they played coy for two years, I don't know why corporations do things the way they do."

Both and I have contacted Topgolf's corporate offices and was told they would love to provide me with video for our story when they actually build a Topgolf in our area." Day wasn't surprised by their response. "Nobody at Topgolf has said no, they didn't tell you no, they didn't say no to me. They just can't give anything yet." I asked Day if he would be shocked if it wasn't a Topgolf going in that field where the corn maze used to be . Day confidently said, "it's a Topgolf."

So, what about the other empty field on the other side of Eagle road? "A couple of weeks ago another developer came to the city of Meridian and split that land where Winco would sit on, and said one side will be apartments, and the other will be for the future Winco store." Like Topgolf, company officials at Winco are being tight-lipped. Maybe they're focusing their efforts on the brand new Winco that is currently being built at Chinden and Linder.

One thing we know for certain is these two large empty fields won't be empty for long.