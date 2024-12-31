Top 6 on Idaho News 6: The six biggest stories of the past year - are your picks among them?

BOISE, Idaho — Lets face it, every year, lists like this come out: Top 6 stories of the year. Like all news, it is somewhat subjective. But, we feel this list represents the most impactful and most interesting stories in 2024.

In no particular order:



Fatal hangar collapse at Boise Airport. Chad Daybell's conviction Quagga mussels threaten river infrastructure Thomas Creech survives attempted execution. Idaho's strict abortion bans BSU makes it to the College Football Playoff after winning its second straight conference title

Now, there were other contenders. Murder suspect Brian Kohberger arriving in Boise after a change in venue. Massive summer wildfires. The failure of moderate Republicans to pass "proposition one" that they hoped would transform Idaho politics away from extremism.

You probably have stories you think belong on the list. But hey, that's what lists like this are all about: stimulating conversation. Because, when all is said and done, it's all in the past.

The six biggest stories of the year begins with the collapse of a huge Hangar under construction at the Boise Airport on January 31st that killed three people and injured nine others. Strangely, I was driving past the structure that same day and called Jackson jet center to do a story on the new development. Just hours later, the structure collapsed. OSHA cited Big D builders for one willful violation and three serious violations of federal safety regulations. OSHA also cited Inland Crane for one serious violation. A lawsuit filed on behalf of two workers who were killed is ongoing.

In May, an Idaho Jury found Chad Daybell guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy charges in the deaths of his first wife Tammy and two children of his second wife Lori Vallow. Daybell is sentenced to die for his crimes.

I was in the witness room for perhaps the most bizarre story of the year as the Idaho Department of Correction tried and failed to execute convicted killer Thomas Creech. I watched just feet away as a medical team tried eight separate times to access a suitable vein and could not. The state has since created new procedures to allow them to access larger points of entry, like arteries, to deliver execution drugs. The state has also purchased more of the execution drug needed to complete the death penalty in Creech’s case. A new death warrant has yet to be issued from the state.

Idaho’s near total abortion ban brought forth emotional testimony in court challenges in 2024. Several women testified that the ban is forcing women to carry fetuses with deadly anomalies and preventing doctors from intervening in potentially fatal medical emergencies. The law has caused some reproductive health doctors to leave the state for fear of prosecution. Court challenges to Idaho’s law could have ripple effects across the country depending on the outcomes. The Idaho Supreme Court previously ruled that the Idaho constitution does not provide a right to an abortion and found that Idaho’s laws criminalizing abortion are constitutional.

One of the biggest stories of the year is due to one of the tiniest culprits — quagga mussels. The shellfish were discovered in large numbers in the Snake river near twin falls last year. But efforts to eradicate them with poison failed. Quagga mussels can cause massive damage to hydroelectric infrastructure by clogging pipes and intake valves. They can also rob water of oxygen needed for fish survival. A second attempt to kill the tiny mussels was made in November and its success won’t be known for months.

Lastly, but not least, the success of the Boise State Bronco football team. Not only did they make it to the very first 12 team college playoff with a first round bye, but their star player, Ashton Jeanty was runner up for the Heisman Trophy. The broncos have won three straight Fiesta Bowls and are excited to add a fourth against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Whatever the outcome, the mere presence of BSU in the College Football Playoff has once again put the university and Boise itself on the national map.

Now the question is, what will make the list next year? Kohberger's murder trial is likely to make the list. But beyond that is anyone's guess.