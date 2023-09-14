Watch Now
News

Actions

Timberline students protest lack of transparency surrounding teacher suspension

Timberline High School Student Walkout
Christinna Bautista / KIVI
Timberline High School Student Walkout
Posted at 11:07 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 13:07:51-04

BOISE, Idaho — Timberline students have begun their staged walk-out showing support for suspended teacher Laura Boulton.

RELATED | Timberline students plan walkout after teacher gets placed on administrative leave

Idaho News 6 is on site at the High School.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a Child a Book