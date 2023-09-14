News
Timberline students protest lack of transparency surrounding teacher suspension
Christinna Bautista / KIVI
Posted at 11:07 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 13:07:51-04
BOISE, Idaho — Timberline students have begun their staged walk-out showing support for suspended teacher Laura Boulton.
Idaho News 6 is on site at the High School.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
