Timberline students plan walkout after teacher gets placed on administrative leave

BOISE, Idaho — Some Timberline High School students will be walking out of class tomorrow to protest the Boise School District, according to students at the School.

The demonstration stems from the suspension of Laura Boulton, a mathematics teacher at the school.

The Boise School District confirmed Boulton is on paid administrative leave in accordance with Administrative Leave Board Policy 5210 .

In a letter to Timberline parents, the school's principal said that this decision is not evidence of any wrongdoing.

"Being placed on administrative leave does not indicate, and is not evidence, that an employee has violated any rules or law, but rather a necessary step to allow the District to conduct a neutral fact-finding investigation," wrote Diana Molino, Timberline Principal.

The school district says they cannot disclose any more information on personnel issues.

The lack of answers is felt in the school community.

“I think it’s pretty upsetting as a student who attended a school, to not know what’s going on in their own school," said Connor Tappe, a Junior at Timberline.

Tappe told Idaho News 6 he was one of Boulton's students this year, prior to her suspension. He says she is a really good teacher.

“I, personally, like how she teaches her class, how she talks to students one-on-one," Tappe said. "I’m not the smartest in math, and I feel like she helps me and benefits me a lot. I enjoyed how, the way, her classes were. How we worked together with groups and stuff, and how she included students no matter what."

Tappe is participating in the walkout on Thursday.

Another student says the lack of transparency from the board is why he'll be at the walkout on Thursday. He hopes the demonstration pushes the Boise School District to provide answers.

“I hope that it’ll gain awareness and I’m hoping that the Boise School District will come forward as to why they’re actually suspending Ms. Boulton because they have not been very clear on that," said Henry Wohlschlegel, another Timberline Junior.

