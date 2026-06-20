Three-story house fire in Hayden Lake prompts multi-agency response

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A structure fire in Hayden Lake — and an adjacent wildland fire — prompted a large response from fire agencies Friday evening.

According to the Northern Lakes Fire Protection District, firefighters were alerted to a structure fire near Waverly Loop in Hayden Lake at around 5:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the large three-story home engulfed in flames, quickly spreading up the hillside. At the same time, a wildland fire sparked above the home, prompting a response from the Idaho Department of Lands and aerial crews.

Crews attacked the wildland fire while also controlling the house fire.

Ultimately, firefighters were successful in containing the fire to just one home.