Three killed in shooting at rural Idaho motel

KAMIAH, Idaho — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left three people dead at a rural motel in north-central Idaho on Monday evening.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post late Tuesday morning that the shooting in Kamiah is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, and that there is no ongoing threat.

Deputies were called to the motel around 5 p.m. Monday by someone who reported hearing shots fired. The sheriff's office said all three of the people who were shot appeared to know each other.

Officials have not yet released their names or ages.