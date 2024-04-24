Thousands gather in Star to remember the life of slain Ada County Sheriff's deputy Tobin Bolter

STAR, Idaho — Thousands gathered Tuesday night in Star to remember and honor the life of slain Ada County Sheriff's deputy Tobin Bolter.

Bolter was 27 when he was killed on Saturday

Still no motive for the shooting

Thousands held tiny white and blue lights in his memory



Under a giant American flag flying at half-staff, thousands gathered to pay their respects.

“We just want the family to know that no matter where they are that we support them and we love them.”

“We’re really blessed to be in this area even though the population is up this is a unique and rare event and look at the people that have turned out to honor the officer I mean it’s stunning to me.”

As the sun set, hundreds of tiny blue and white lights illuminated the grief on the faces of those mourning the loss of Ada County sheriff deputy Tobin Bolter.

“I’m hoping we’re here tonight to pray for these fine men and women in blue. That strap on their boots and put on a vest never knowing what their next encounter is going to be. It’s very important for us as a society to come together for everyone of these people and make sure they know that we love them.”

The 27-year-old is the first fatality in the Ada County Sheriff's department’s history.

Not forgotten in all this, the fervent hope that Deputy Dallas Denny, who was severely injured responding to help Deputy Bolter, will make a full recovery.

(song)

And everyone here sending their prayers, their best wishes, and their thanks to law enforcement and their families.