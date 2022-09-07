Thousands of dollars expected to be raised at the annual Scentsy Rock-A-Thon

Volunteers will occupy 70 rocking chairs for a full 12 hours Friday, for the 9th annual Scentsy Rock-A-Thon.

Every year Scentsy rallies for a good cause. This year people will raise cash and awareness for Camp Rainbow Gold to help build their sister camp, Hidden Paradise, a medical camp for kids with cancer and the families of those affected by the disease.

"Events like these are meant to spark something in the community to get involved and contribute as well and give back as well. And we are just really inspired by Camp Rainbow Gold and their mission," said Kellie Floto, Scentsy director of Philanthropy and Community Relations. "We are excited to be a small part of helping Idaho families and children have a place where all their abilities will be celebrated."

Scentsy event organizers invites all to join them along Eagle Road beginning at 8 a.m. September 9, or at least drive by and make some noise. The event will have a food truck, live music and a firework show to end the night.

Scentsy pledged to donate $210,000 as long as all the chairs are rocking. With the help of donors and sponsors, the event is expected to raise a quarter of a million dollars overall.