Creech's defense responds to failed execution

Thomas Creech, convicted killer and mass murderer, was set to be put to death by lethal injection at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28th.

At 11 a.m. however, the medical team working on Creech's execution confirmed that they were not able to establish an IV line, leaving the execution unable to proceed as Creech's death warrant expires.

In a statement released by Creech's defense, the Federal Defender Services of Idaho criticized the procedure claiming the state botched the execution after attempting 10 times to access Creech's veins in both his arms and his legs. In their statement, FDSI said "Yesterday, the State called Mr. Creech’s worries 'patently absurd' in its motions to the U.S. Supreme Court. Unfortunately, what is absurd is Idaho’s continuing efforts to kill this harmless old man, who by this point surely has suffered enough."

Now, the state is considering next steps as Thomas Creech narrowly avoids his execution.