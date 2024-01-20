Thomas Creech appeals for clemency, seeking a reduction from the death sentence to life without parole

BOISE, Idaho — A commutation hearing for Thomas Creech, the 73-year-old death row inmate and admitted murderer, is currently underway. He is requesting his death sentence for the 1981 murder of David Jensen to be commuted to life in prison without parole.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

We spent the day inside a viewing room at ISP headquarters on Friday, listening to testimony from IDOC staff members, friends, and Creech's wife, Leanne. They testified in favor of changing Creech's sentence, highlighting the elderly inmate's transformation since his 1994 death sentence.

Meanwhile, the prosecution pointed to Creech's lengthy history of violent crimes between 1974 and 1981. The death sentence stems from the 1981 murder of fellow inmate David Jensen. Creech was already convicted and serving time for other murders. Although the defense acknowledges his guilt, they advocate for an alternative punishment, emphasizing Creech's transformation into a man who writes poetry, plays the guitar, expresses remorse, and vows never to fight again in 2024.

When asked at the hearing about the exact number of people he murdered, Creech said he did not know for sure. The daughter of victim David Jensen expressed disappointment about IDOC staff members supporting Thomas Creech, calling it a liability and a "great concern for the way tax dollars are being spent," says Jensen’s daughter. Creech's fate now hangs in the balance as the committee considers the testimony from the defense and the prosecution.

Updates on this case will be provided as they unfold.