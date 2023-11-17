These Aviation artifacts will blow you away

NAMPA, Idaho — As Americans, we have always been fascinated with flight, from the Wright Brothers to the Space Shuttles. A new museum in Nampa called Spirit of Flight is Made right here in Idaho.

The moment you walk in the Spirit of Flight, you're greeted by one of the greatest aviators in American history.

Gordon Page, the founder of Spirit of Flight tells us, "Amelia is the statue in the front lobby, one of three in the world."

Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic, disappeared in 1937 over the Pacific. The Spirit of Flight museum relocated from Colorado to Idaho just two years ago, and the reception has been great.

Page explains, "Our mission and purpose is honoring veterans and giving us the freedom to look for these wonder planes. But more importantly to educate the public on aviation and spark the kid's interest in getting involved in aviation."

Page says he is constantly looking for additions to the museum, like the one he pulled out of a frozen lake in Russia.

Like Page always says, if you look up at the skies you'll see something flying from here to there. And you just got bit by the aviation bug.

Right now the Spirit of Flight is open by appointment only but they hope to have regular visitation hours soon.

