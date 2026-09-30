IDAHO — Hispanic and Latino Idahoans make up nearly 15% of the state’s population, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Now, local organizations are working to make sure more members of that community have information about elections, candidates and the voting process.

We Are Idaho, a nonpartisan nonprofit, is focused on voter education, with an emphasis on Latino voters, young people and women.

WATCH: Local organization encourages more Latino voters to get involved in elections

'There's so much misconception': Local nonprofit works to close Hispanic and Latino voter gap

“The main focus this year and beyond is to inform, educate and help Latino voters, youth 18 to 24, and women get out to vote,” Maria Gonzalez Cardenas, vice president of We Are Idaho, said.

The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs reports that about 50% of eligible Hispanic voters are registered, compared with 70% statewide. The commission estimates Hispanic voter turnout at about 40%, compared with 60% statewide.

Those figures are part of a broader history of lower voter registration and participation among Idaho’s Hispanic population.

Margie Gonzalez, a board member with We Are Idaho, said one challenge is making sure voters have the information they need before heading to the polls.

“There’s so much misconception within our Latino community,” Gonzalez said. “They don’t feel that their voice counts. They don’t know who the candidates are that are running, and that’s a big issue as well.”

We Are Idaho has been holding events designed to connect voters with candidates and provide information about the voting process. The organization recently held meet-the-candidate events in Nampa and Caldwell.

Gonzalez Cardenas said the organization also wants voters to pay attention to elections beyond the presidential race.

“The most important elections to get involved in are the school board elections, the city council elections, the state legislature,” she said.

For Ana Alvarez, getting involved in civic engagement started when she was still in high school.

Now a sophomore at Boise State University, Alvarez is helping other young people learn more about elections and where to begin.

“I have a voice. I have the ability. I have the right to be heard,” Alvarez said.

She said she understands why politics can feel intimidating, particularly for young people who did not grow up talking about elections or public policy.

She said learning about the process and having people available to answer questions can make that first step easier.

“There’s a lot of people who are willing to help you,” Alvarez said. “It’s just kind of taking that initiative and taking that first step forward.”

Alvarez said young people should also pay attention to the people elected in November because local and state decisions can affect their everyday lives.

“The people who kind of you elect in November have a big effect,” Alvarez said. “Even though you think that it has nothing to do with you, it really does.”

We Are Idaho also said civic engagement can begin within families, with older generations encouraging their children and grandchildren who are 18 and older to become involved.

The organization said it has seen young people become more interested in civic engagement after learning about what their parents and grandparents have experienced.

For Alvarez, that message is especially important for her generation.

“Voting is a really small portion of getting your voice heard,” Alvarez said. “And there are so many policies and things that are going to affect you.”

For organizations like We Are Idaho, the focus is on making sure members of that growing community have access to information about the elections and opportunities to participate in the civic process.

For more information about voting or questions about the voting process, visit We Are Idahos website.

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