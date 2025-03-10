There's no place like home: Boise native basketball players win 2nd round game in Big Sky Tournament

BOISE, Idaho — Day two of the Big Sky Basketball Men’s and Women’s Championships saw a strong performance out of the #1 seeded Montana State Women’s team.

They will move on in the tournament after a 92-60 over Northern Colorado.

Boise Natives Sophie Glancey and Audrey Taylor and the rest of the NAU Lumberjacks saw some tough competition out of the Sacramento State Hornets on Sunday.

“Way to go Sophie and Audrey we came all the way out here! Go NAU!” said some fans who said they went to high school with the NAU Boise natives.

Playing in their hometown is a chance for family and friends to cheer them on.

“It’s really neat to have her here and to be able to have all her family here to watch her play,” said Stephanie Glancey, Sophie’s Mom.

While Northern Arizona started with the lead, the Hornets stung back after halftime to tie up the game going into the 4th quarter. “It was a tough game; it was going to be a tough game,” said Sophie’s dad, Chris Glancey.

The Lady Lumberjacks came out on top Sunday, 69-65, and they tied the record for rebounds in a conference game.

“We’re really proud, really excited to watch her play all the time. Go Jacks! Let’s win this,” said Chris Glancey.

Also back in Boise: Vandal’s guard, Jack Payne. “It’s going to be really fun having my friends here, I have like 30-35 people coming tomorrow so I am super excited,” said Payne.

He says he took the opportunity of being back home to support his Alma Mater, Owyhee High School, as they secured the 6A State Championship title on both the Girls and Boys Storm squads.

“Some of the freshmen I played with my senior year are now seniors winning state, so it’s super cool,” said Payne.

The Idaho Vandals Men's Basketball team will play Portland State at 8pm on Monday at the Idaho Central Arena.