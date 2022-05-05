'There's a survivor network': Flock Cancer organizer shares her story

The Flock Cancer Street Stroll gives women who may have just been diagnosed with breast cancer a chance to meet and learn from other survivors.

There may be no better support than the knowledge it can be beat and generally is when caught early. Idaho News Six talked to the organizer — and her mother — about their experience.

Leslie Scantling was 23 when she got life saving news.

"I was aware through a mammogram that I had cancer," she said.

Hard news to hear, but only a death sentence, if you don't know about it.

"It's very easy to catch and very treatable when caught early," said Scantling. "We really want to keep diagnostic care and screening at the forefront of women's minds."

Leslie's mom and grandmother had breast cancer too, so it wasn't exactly a surprise.

"I think there was a part of me that assumed it was not a matter of whether but when," says Leslie.

That didn't make it any easier to accept, but as a survivor herself, Leslie's mom never wavered.

"It was devastating but I am such a positive person I knew she'd be OK. Go with positive attitude all the way," said Barbara, Leslie's mom. "I think being positive really helps you to heal."

The two found a valuable and positive community among the survivors at Susan G. Komen walks. But, when that ended, they knew something had to fill the void.

"I just get very emotional about it," said Leslie. "Because it's the one time that you revisit the journey and it all comes back to you."

Now the Flock Cancer Street Stroll fills that need.

"The great thing about being a survivor is knowing there's a survivor network," said Leslie.

You can join the flock this Saturday.