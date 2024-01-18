Watch Now
There are a few road closures due to snow, so here's what you need to know

Posted at 2:48 PM, Jan 18, 2024
IDAHO — With the recent winter weather, the Idaho Transportation Department has closed off some sections of roads due to snowy and icy conditions.

State Highway 21 from Grandjean to Banner Summit (milepost 93.7 to 105.5) remains closed in both directions due to the possibility of avalanches triggering on that 11-mile stretch of road. ITD plans to reassess the closure on Friday morning.

SH-21 is also closed in both directions from milepost 43 to 72 due to snowy conditions.

ITD is also reporting a closure on SH-75 from Prairie CR Roadside Rst FS road to Salmon River (milepost 145-165), due to an avalanche.

Drivers will have to find alternate routes in those areas, and in the meantime you can find updates on closures and openings on ITD's website.

