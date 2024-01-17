State Hwy 21 closure planned between Grandjean and Banner Summit

LOWMAN, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department plans to close State Highway 21 from Grandjean to Banner Summit Wednesday afternoon due to a high avalanche risk.

According to ITD, the coming storm will likely trigger avalanches in the 11-mile section of the highway. While they anticipate the closure beginning at 4 p.m., the weather impacts may require the road to shut down earlier.

If you are planning on driving on this stretch of highway, ITD recommends either making the trip immediately or using another way. The alternate route that ITD recommends between the Treasure Valley and Stanley area is to travel east on I-84, exit in Mountain Home at exit 95 to U.S. Highway 20, and then head north on State Highway 75.

Highway 21 will reopen when the snowpack has stabilized and the risk of active avalanches is reduced. You can find updates on closures and openings on ITD's website.