The Western Idaho Fair opens Friday with food unique to the Treasure Valley

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — For over 125 years the Western Idaho Fair has been the event of the summer. Between the food, rides, animals, and shows, fair director Bob Batista says their goal is to bring fun to the community.

“This is where you come out and enjoy yourself. You come down here and eat something, it’s all about food, we love our food. And we especially love our fair food,” says Batista.

At most fairs, you can find lemonade, corn dogs, and barbecue, but at the Western Idaho fair, there are a few unique treats you can only get here in the Treasure Valley.

Boise's iconic Westside Drive-In is once again bringing its famous Idaho ice cream 'potato' to the fairgrounds.

“Just every day, hand rolling thousands and thousands of 'potatoes' to get ready for the fair, so it’s been a process, it's always a process,” says Emily Aaron from Westside Drive-In.

Since they had rolled every “potato,” they started prepping for the fair crowds months in advance.

“Everyone is so happy and so nice. And this is so fun, you’re just laying potatoes for hours, so no break,” says Aaron.

As for what’s new this year, Twinstunt motorcyclists, acrobats, and even some ocean animals. “Go see the sea lions, that’s new this year,” said Batista.

Catch the Idaho News 6 team down at the fair on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Don Nelson and Scott Dorval will be there meeting fans and fair-goers.

Tuesday is also a special $2 admission, food, and rides day.