BOISE, Idaho — It's that time of year, Summer is coming to an end, kids are headed back to school, and it's time for the Western Idaho Fair.

Beginning Friday, August 18 and running through Sunday, August 27, the fair runs daily for the public starting between 11:00am and noon, through 11:00pm.

Each day is packed with a variety of activities, shows, contests and demonstations.

This year's entertainment includes variety shows and musical performances, including Silver Starlets Aerial Acrobats, the Sea Lion Splash, hypnotist Chris Mabrey, Twinstunts motorbike stunt show, and more.

There is also a daily offering of contests, demonstrations, carnival rides, shopping, STEM and 4-H/FFA activities.

The Crop of the Year featured at the Fair is Peaches.

Adult (12-61) admission is $10,

Youth (6-11) admissions is $8

Children 5 and under are FREE

Seniors (62+) admission is $9

Carnival Wristbands are $32

"Double the Fun" (2 Fair Admissions and 2 Carnival Wristbands) - $75

There are special days designated offering discounted admission, Grandstand Concerts are free with fair admission.

Information regarding schedule, concessions, vendors, contests and more is available at IdahoFair.com.

Advance tickets are available for purchase on the website, or at any Albertsons location.