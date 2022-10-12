The Wacky Wonders Costuming class at JUMP assisting all with costume DIY ideas this Halloween

BOISE, Idaho — Coming up with an elaborate Halloween costume might be exciting, but you might not always know where to buy it or how to make it — and getting started with an idea is not always that simple. Luckily, some crafty folks at JUMP might be able to help out with DIY costume ideas.

The Wacky Wonders Halloween costume is a free class open to all ages. The goal is to explore your creativity, meet others along the process, and perhaps learn a new skill.

"We wanted to be a duo costume, but we could never find anything, so we looked until we found a sun and moon costume, so then my dad showed me this, and I thought this was the perfect opportunity that we could just make it together," said Shea Gillis, JUMP class attendee.

Those attending are welcome to bring their own supplies, but it's not required. They have supplies and materials to choose from.

"Hopefully, you can learn something or make a little something for your costume. It doesn't have to be your full-on costume but maybe like a hat for your witches costume or a belt or anything like that," said Katarina Terzic, the JUMP Social Media Manager.

JUMP staff also assists with the costume-making process and provide sewing machines that will be available for those who need them. The class allows kids to learn how to sew as they work on their costumes.

"Probably so far is sewing and learning how to sew," said Cassidy Cardella about her favorite part of the class.

Classes are scheduled for Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m.

The event leads to the Wacky World of wonder event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 JUMP.