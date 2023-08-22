The Vegas Golden Knights host youth hockey clinic at Idaho IceWorld

BOISE, Idaho — The Vegas Golden Knights made one of their few summer road trip stops in Boise. Local future hockey stars were able to skate with some of the Stanley Cup winning players here at Idaho IceWorld.

“Just having a love for the game you know? That’s the reason why I still play. I remember playing with NHL players when I was their age and I think that was a moment that always stuck in my mind because of how cool it was,” says Logan Thompson, a goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The reigning Stanley Cup Champions shared their team’s spirit with select cities around the area.

At Idaho IceWorld, dozens of aspiring hockey players were able to meet some pro players, get some great tips, and show off their skills.

“I just like it because I’ve never really met an NHL player before. And it’s just really fun that they are actually coming to Boise,” says junior hockey player Felix Smith.

Connecting with people outside of Nevada is a way that the Golden Knights organization has grown its fan base since their first season in 2017.

“It’s definitely really cool. We got a lot of hockey fans here, especially Vegas fans, so to have them stop by at Idaho IceWorld, it’s really special for the kids, and for the staff to see the quality of the program that they have,” says Kory Scoran, the Rec Coordinator at Idaho IceWorld and former professional hockey player.

Aspiring players hope to take what they learned today into their next season of youth hockey.

“We skated around and played some sharks and minnows, we hit a lot of drills, it was really fun!” says Smith.

As for the pros, they appreciate the fans who cheer for them.

“It’s awesome to see the support out here in Idaho and we’re happy we were able to make it out here. To just see how many fans root for us, it means a lot,” said Thompson.

The Knights only have a few stops in their summer road trip and then it's time to gear up for the season this fall.

