The Stanley Cup Winning Vegas Golden Knights are coming to Boise

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team are coming to Boise.

On Tuesday, August 22, the Knights will be at Idaho IceWorld from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, as part of the 2023 VGK Road Trip. The event offers fans the chance to meet team members and participate in a VGK-hosted hockey clinic.

Members of the IceWorld Youth Hockey League will have the opportunity to participate in an on-ice clinic with the pros (pre-registration is required), and all fans are invited to come and meet the team, pick up some good merch, and watch the champs hit the ice.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate the Golden Knights’ 2023 Stanley Cup victory with our fans outside of Las Vegas, with the goal of growing our sport, viewership, and brand within our new Scripps Sports partnership,” said Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz in the press release announcing the road trip.

The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23.

For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com.

