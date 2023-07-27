The two-year anniversary of the disappearance of missing Fruitland boy, Michael Vaughan

Today marks the two-year anniversary since Michael Vaughn, now seven-years-old, from Fruitland went missing. The last time Michael, also known as "monkey" was seen was on July 27, 2021. Police believe Vaughn disappeared between 6:40 pm and 7:00 pm that Tuesday evening.

Today police are still looking for answers on what exactly happened. Last November, Fruitland Police spent a week digging up a backyard of a Fruitland home after a tip from someone who lived in the home.

Sarah Wondra's property was searched and she was later arrested on charges of failure to report a death. In April, the charges against Wondra were dropped.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff told Idaho News 6 last year that his department has cleared over one thousand leads in the time since Vaughan's disappearance, and that Michael's family remains 100 percent cooperative in the investigation. No other suspect has been named.

In a post from the Fruitland Police Department's Facebook page, the police say that the case is still very much active and that ground searches are continuing, as recent as this month.

To date, the Fruitland PD has received over 2000 tips and leads, and continue to ask anyone with information that can help locate Michael to contact findmichael@fruitland.org or Crime Stoppers at 343COPS.com.