BOISE, IDAHO — On Friday, a court document was released stating that the trial of Chad Daybell will remain in Ada County. A judge has denied the state's request to change the venue back to eastern Idaho.

Prosecutors had requested to change the venue to Fremont County after seeing significant media coverage of Lori Vallow Daybell's trial early this year in Ada County.

Chad Daybell is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Daybell’s trial is now scheduled, with jury selection set to begin in March of 2024.