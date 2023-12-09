Watch Now
News

Actions

The trial of Chad Daybell will remain in Ada County

Chad Daybell
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOHN ROARK /AP
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday, May 24, 2021, on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before Lori and Chad married. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
Chad Daybell
Posted at 9:48 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 23:48:06-05

BOISE, IDAHO — On Friday, a court document was released stating that the trial of Chad Daybell will remain in Ada County. A judge has denied the state's request to change the venue back to eastern Idaho.

Prosecutors had requested to change the venue to Fremont County after seeing significant media coverage of Lori Vallow Daybell's trial early this year in Ada County.

RELATED | Lori Vallow Daybell extradited to Arizona, booked into jail

Chad Daybell is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Daybell’s trial is now scheduled, with jury selection set to begin in March of 2024.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click here to donate

Toys for Tots 2023