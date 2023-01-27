BOISE, Idaho — The State Department of Education seeks sponsors for this year's Summer Food Service program. The department hopes with the help of these sponsors they can help curb hunger over the summer.

"We really try and identify different areas where kids can congregate and serve meals that way," said Mary Ann Lisby, Summer Food Programs Coordinator.

The Summer Food Service Program is seeking sponsors to cook and serve meals throughout the summer. Officials with the Department of Education say having as many sites as possible is essential because, in many cases, these kids would walk on their own to grab a free meal.

"Mom or Dad may be going to work during the day, and the kids might not be able to cross the street, or walk multiple miles a day, to grab food. So we want to make sure that there is an easy and accessible summer meal site for them," said Lisby.

According to the Idaho Food Bank, over 46,800 kids struggle with food insecurity in Idaho. During last year's Summer Food Service Program, nearly 900,000 meals and snacks were served.

"As far as our summer feeding, we are hoping to see if not the same or increase numbers than we had last year,” said Shannon McCarthy Beasley, Supervisor for School Nutrition Services for West Ada School District.

The Idaho State DOE targets rural communities since they are especially hard hit by hunger and lack of transportation.

"Kids can come in, no questions asked, and receive a free meal,” said Lisby.

Last summer, meals were served at more than 200 sites. The department hopes to see that number increase.

For more information on becoming a Summer Food Service Program sponsor, call (208) 332-6828 or visit the Idaho Department of Education Website.

For the 2023 program year, sponsors may be, but are not limited to:

Public or private nonprofit schools

Public or private nonprofit residential camps

Local, municipal, county, tribal, or state governments

Public or private nonprofit colleges or universities that participate in the National Youth Sports Program

Upward Bound programs

Religious organizations

Libraries

Private nonprofit organizations

All sponsors, new and returning, are required to attend training at a location most convenient to them and must complete the application process. The 2023 training schedule for new sponsors is as follows: