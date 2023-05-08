Watch Now
The Speedy Foundation receives single largest donation in its history

Larry H Miller Subaru of Boise donated during Share The Love campaign
Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise donates to The Speedy Foundation during Idaho Gives
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08

BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to the generosity of Larry H. Miller Subaru in Boise, The Speedy Foundation received just over $45,000 during the Share the Love Event in conjunction with Idaho Gives Week, making it the largest single donation in the foundation's history.

LHM Subaru had pledged to donate $250 to the charity of the buyer's choice for all vehicles purchased or leased during the holiday season. LHM, furthermore, matched each donation with another $75 for every new vehicle purchased in that time frame.

The Speedy Foundation, a local non-profit, was formed after Jeret "Speedy" Peterson, a 3-time Olympic aerial skier from Boise, as lost to suicide in 2011 suffering from mental health issues.

The mission of The Speedy Foundation is to prevent suicide and elevate mental health awareness through education and awareness. Its hope is to help individuals, organizations, and communities end mental health stigma, spark conversations, and create suicide prevention champions out of EVERYONE.

“This donation is incredibly meaningful to our small, but mighty, organization,” executive director and co-founder Shannon Decker said. “With this funding, The Speedy Foundation is rapidly working to stand up a new e-learning software and updated programming to help increase mental health literacy opportunities for folks near and far. We are humbled and grateful for this contribution.

