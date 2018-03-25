Treasure Valley educates public on mental health

Boise, ID - Parents and educators got a front row seat to mental health issues plaguing the Treasure Valley Saturday.

The Faces of Hope victim center in Boise teamed up with the Speedy Foundation to host a mental health workshop.

Those in attendance went over factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations and where to turn for help.

"We all want to know how to help our children better when they are in need. I think the more that we can spread the word that mental illness isn't a stigma or a bad thing but a treatable thing," said Tracey Stone.

Participants received a continuing education certificate at the end of the 8-hour course.